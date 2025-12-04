Aston Martin F1 team have announced that both of their full-time drivers will be swapped out for FP1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With teams scrambling to fulfil their rookie driver quota before the end of 2025, the Silverstone-based outfit have revealed that neither two-time world champion Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll will take to the track in FP1.

Instead, the Yas Marina Circuit will be graced by American Jak Crawford and F1 session debutant Cian Shields.

Crawford is being promoted up into an official third driver role in 2026 with Aston Martin, following the departure from the team of 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Shields, on the other hand, has been racing in F2 this year with AIX Racing, but has not scored a single point across 23 races so far in 2025.

The team had already confirmed that Crawford would take over from Stroll in the AMR25, but now it has also been confirmed that Shields will sit in for two-time world champion Alonso.

Aston Martin head into the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP hoping to somehow gain enough points to overhaul their 12-point deficit to sixth-placed Racing Bulls in the constructors' championship and end their disappointing season on a high.

Shields to make F1 debut

Following the announcement of Shields' opportunity in an F1 car for an official timed session, the 20-year-old said: "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive in FP1 with Aston Martin Aramco. I've learned so much working with the team this year, both in the simulator and through my TPC testing, and to now be trusted with the AMR25 on a grand prix weekend is a huge moment for me.

"I'm looking forward to contributing to the programme on Friday and making the most of the experience."

Meanwhile Gerry Hughes, chief engineer of F1 evolution said on Shields' FP1 outing: "Cian has worked closely with our team throughout the year, building mileage in AMR TPC Formula 1 machinery and deepening his understanding of the AMR25 through a structured simulator programme.

"His feedback and professionalism have been consistently strong, and he has continued to develop with every opportunity.

"This upcoming FP1 session is a fantastic way to round out the year, putting the knowledge and experience he has gained to good use for the team at the final race of the season."

