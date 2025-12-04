Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has bemoaned the hit that the Scuderia's reputation has taken after a horror season in F1.

When it was announced that Hamilton would be making the move to the iconic Italian racing team last year, Ferrari's future seemed bright.

But with just one race left in the 2025 championship, Hamilton's morale has taken a significant hit and Ferrari have been left embarrassed by their continuous failing to provide the seven-time champion with a car capable of competing for race wins.

In fact, aside from a one-off sprint race victory at the Chinese GP, neither Hamilton nor his team-mate Charles Leclerc have won a race in red and the patience of Ferrari fans around the world is wearing thin.

Appearing as a guest on Bartoli Time on French-Monegasque radio station RMC, Vasseur looked back on Ferrari's difficult season, sharing his issue with the way that Ferrari are viewed by their fans and potentially the media.

"As soon as we get a good result, we're world champions. As soon as we get a bad result, we're the worst losers," the Frenchman said.

Have Ferrari been unfairly judged this season?

Discontent has overwhelmed the team this season and the Scuderia's F1 driver duo have continued to publicly criticise the SF-25 all year.

This led Ferrari chairperson John Elkann to suggest Hamilton and Leclerc should 'focus on driving and talk less', something which did not go down well with fans and a topic which is still a hot debate among the comment sections of any Ferrari-related post on social media.

Even in the comments below the above interview clip of Vasseur, one user accused the 57-year-old of constantly making 'excuses' for the team.

As F1's new regulations approach in 2026, Ferrari need to learn that their fans are always behind the drivers but that they do not have much capacity left for baseless excuses.

For such a storied F1 team to be botching strategy and providing little to no communication over team radio during races to a seven-time champion is unforgivable and the Tifosi have every right to judge the Scuderia when they get it wrong.

After all, with no grand prix wins, no Hamilton podiums and no titles to their name since 2008, perhaps the criticism thrown at Ferrari this year has been more than deserved?

