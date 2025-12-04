Alpine F1 team have announced they will be launching their 2026 livery just days before next year's first pre-season testing event.

A whole host of changes will be introduced to the sport next season, including the introduction of new regulations and the return of individual team livery launches.

In 2025, F1 opted for a rather radical approach to livery reveals in an attempt to celebrate 75 years of the championship and make a public spectacle out of what would usually be an online reveal or invite-only event.

F1 75 Live gave fans the chance to see all the new F1 liveries revealed in the same room for one night only at an event at London's O2 arena, featuring a whole host of musical guests and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

But for 2026, the sport has returned to more traditional livery reveals, with Alpine confirming that theirs will take place on January 23 in Barcelona, three days before F1 pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 26 until January 30.

Alpine tease 2026 F1 car reveal

An announcement on Alpine's social media accounts read: "We've got something to show you... 23.01.26," along with a 'save the date' graphic which was attached to a concealed F1 car.

This reveal may not have given much away, but much like this year's F1 75 Live event, it is unlikely that Alpine will show their actual 2026 challenger and will merely use the Barcelona date in January to show off their car livery and sponsors.

2026 presents a much-needed fresh start for the Enstone-based outfit who, with just one round left in this year's campaign, sit right at the bottom of the constructors' standings.

They have only managed to pick up 22 points this year, all of which have been earned by Pierre Gasly, with new driver Franco Colapinto still point-less, though their disastrous year could be explained by the fact that they claim to have switched almost all their efforts to becoming competitive for 2026.

Next season will see the competitive order reset and Alpine may be positioned well to take advantage of this as they bring an end to their in-house engine project and switch to Mercedes power units and gearboxes instead.

The first of F1's pre-season tests will be conducted privately next year in Barcelona before a second test will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit between February 11 and February 13.

Bahrain will then also host a third test from February 18 until February 20, before the 2026 championship begins with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 6-8.

