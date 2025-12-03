Lewis Hamilton will be sidelined at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to make way for the brother of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

In the seven-time world champion's own words it has been a 'nightmare' first year at the Maranello outfit since joining from Mercedes, where he won six world titles previously, at the start of the year.

Hamilton is set to go without a single podium in his grand prix career for the first time ever, with only an early season sprint win in China ranking among his major achievements.

Hamilton goes into the weekend having already been beaten by Leclerc in the championship, with his Monegasque team-mate a massive 78 points clear on 230 points sitting in fifth place.

Position Driver Team Points 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 230 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 152 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 150

Both Ferrari drivers have struggled with the SF-25 this season though, and last time out Leclerc was fortunate to claim just eighth place while Hamilton was outside the points in 12th having only started from 17th.

Lewis Hamilton replaced by Arthur Leclerc

Of the two Ferrari drivers you would expect it would be Hamilton that needs a bit more practice, but instead the 40-year-old will be sitting out of Friday's first practice session to be replaced by Arthur Leclerc.

Charles's younger brother is yet to make a grand prix debut, but will be driving an F1 car in an official race session for just the second time having also driven in Abu Dhabi for Ferrari last year.

Ferrari haven't made the conscious decision to replace Hamilton, as the team have to field a rookie driver in one more session this year - making the replacement enforced.

Hamilton will be back in the car from FP2 as he looks to end the season on a positive note heading into 2026 where he hopes the team will give him fitting machinery for a title charge.

Ferrari have also confirmed that the post-race test at the Yas Marinas circuit, will feature reserve driver Dino Beganovic - with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc completing half-a-day each.

