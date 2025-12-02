Sky Sports F1 maverick suffers in awkward exchange with Max Verstappen ally

Sky Sports F1 legend Ted Kravitz was involved in a very awkward exchange with a member of Max Verstappen's team following the Qatar Grand Prix.

Kravitz was conducting his Notebook show following an event that was won by Verstappen as the Dutchman closed to within 12 points of championship leader Lando Norris with one race left in the 2025 season.

The result means that we have a three-way championship battle going into the final race of the season, the first time that has happened since 2010, when Sebastian Vettel won his first championship title.

And Kravitz took the opportunity in his post-race show to congratulate Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase who, in a video circulating on social media, looked less than impressed to see the Sky Sports pundit.

In the awkward interview Kravitz opened with: "Well done GP, excellent work today." Lambiase - known as GP - replied with a simple: "Thanks very much Ted," before it became clear that Kravitz wanted to stick around for more.

"Are you going home tonight? I might see you on the old Qatari Six, or are you on the 101?" Lambiase, looking baffled, replied: "Good question."

After talking about flight numbers which seemingly didn't impress Lambiase, Kravitz finally started talking about the championship battle, which Verstappen's race engineer did understand and gave a fuller answer to.

"It is exciting," the Brit said. "To be honest, we were not expecting it, but we'll take it."

Who will claim title success?

Verstappen will be full of confidence heading into Sunday's title decider, having won the last two grands prix.

The Dutchman has been in this position before, trying to claim a championship against the odds up against a British star at the Yas Marina Circuit.

There's no doubt that the presence of Verstappen will concern Norris, but his points advantage still makes him the firm favourite, and he'll be grateful that he doesn't necessarily have to beat Verstappen nor team-mate Oscar Piastri in the race.

Piastri is also still in contention, 16 points behind Norris, and the Australian will have rebuilt some of his confidence with a good showing throughout the Qatar GP weekend.

All the potential outcomes of Sunday's race...

