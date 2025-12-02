Aston Martin F1 team announce new driver for 2026

Aston Martin have announced the driver who will be representing them in the 2026 F1 Academy campaign.

The Silverstone squad welcomed a new talent to their ranks in the form of 17-year-old Mathilda Paatz, who earned her spot within the team after an intense driver evaluation programme.

Paatz will represent Aston Martin in next year's F1 Academy championship, where she will compete with PREMA Racing in the fourth season of the all-female series, sporting the iconic green Aston Martin livery.

An up-and-coming talent from Cologne, Paatz was selected to be Aston Martin's F1 Academy driver after excelling when put up against three other drivers who all tested Formula 4 cars at Mugello Circuit.

Aston Martin and PREMA evaluated the driver's pace, technical ability and understanding of data in the programme which was overseen by Nuno Pinto, who was recently appointed as racing director of the Aston Martin F1 Team Driver Academy and has been tasked with overseeing the F1 Academy programme as well.

Tom McCullough, Performance Director at Aston Martin Performance Technologies was also involved in the driver evaluation that saw Paatz selected for the 2026 seat and also handed the opportunity to join the team's driver academy.

Aston Martin confirm 2026 driver swap in F1 Academy

The announcement of Paatz's signing took place at the AMRTC following the season finale of the 2025 F1 Academy campaign, where the team's former driver Tina Hausmann finished eighth in the championship.

The feeder series only allows drivers to compete for a maximum of two years, and given that Hausmann represented Aston Martin in 2024 and 2025, she will now have to step aside and hand the baton over to Paatz.

Speaking after the news of her new role with Aston Martin, Paatz said: “I’m really proud to be representing Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team in F1 Academy next year. This is something I’ve worked incredibly hard for and my focus now is on preparing for the season ahead.

"There will be lots to learn, including several new circuits, but I feel confident knowing I have so much support from Aston Martin Aramco and PREMA Racing. I had a great first day at the AMRTC in Silverstone meeting so many incredible people from the Aston Martin Aramco team. I immediately felt at home and everybody was very welcoming. I couldn’t be happier and I can’t wait to get racing!”

Pinto, the Racing Director of Aston Martin F1 team's driver academy, added: "In partnership with PREMA Racing, we conducted a comprehensive evaluation of four drivers before selecting who would represent Aston Martin Aramco in the 2026 F1 Academy series.

"To ensure a rigorous and fair assessment, we held a shootout at the demanding Mugello Circuit, giving each driver a day in an F4 car to showcase their capabilities. Mathilda not only emerged as the fastest driver, but also demonstrated consistency, maturity and a competitive spirit.

"Her performance was strong enough not just to secure the F1 Academy seat, but also to earn herself a place in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Driver Academy. We are delighted to welcome her as both our F1 Academy driver and a member of our development programme, and we look forward to supporting her throughout this exciting next step in her career."

Jessica Hawkins, Driver Ambassador & Head of F1 Academy at Aston Martin also gave a statement on the team's 2026 entry, saying: “I’m really pleased to be welcoming Mathilda to our team. F1 Academy continues to be such a brilliant platform for developing and showcasing emerging talent, offering young drivers the support and visibility they need to grow.

"The amazing drivers competing in the series are not only shaping the future of the sport but also inspiring the next generation of female racers, showing what’s possible when passion is encouraged and supported. We're excited to begin our journey with Mathilda and we wish Tina [Hausmann] all the best in the next chapter of her career.”

