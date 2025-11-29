Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc becomes a boomer after 'official' Red Bull complaint
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has shed light on a rather trivial complaint he made regarding the Red Bull garage.
It seems the Scuderia's abysmal form in this year's F1 championship has finally gotten to Leclerc, triggering his grumpy old man era.
In a video shared to Ferrari's social media with the caption: "Just passing on a message @redbullracing", Leclerc was joined by the team's reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, where the pair shared their opinion that Red Bull need to turn down the volume when listening to music in their garage.
Former Sauber driver Zhou kicked off the complaint, saying: "Every day I get to the track and start listening to DJs."
Leclerc then did his best boomer impression, adding: "I agree Zhou! I'm going to complain officially now.
"The Red Bull team is putting way too loud the music in the garage. So if you could please tune it down so we can focus."
Red Bull's rowdy reputation
Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas has spoken publicly in the past of the team's reputation as the noisiest team in the paddock, explaining that the energy drink giants are rather fittingly known for having a massive sound system setup at race weekends.
Though Nicholas has now stepped away from his role in the garage to live what is probably fair to assume is a quieter life, it seems the tradition of blaring music in the garage has not changed at Red Bull.
The six-time constructors' champions took Leclerc's complaint very seriously and after Ferrari posted the video, Red Bull responded with a handy solution.
When Leclerc entered into the Qatar GP paddock this weekend, he was met by a team member, presumably Red Bull's social media admin, who playfully handed him a pair of earplugs to deal with the issue.
Red Bull posted Leclerc's reaction to the jokey gesture where two pictures showed the Monegasque driver looking rather amused with the gift.
The team's caption read: "Cos we're such good neighbours."
