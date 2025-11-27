Max Verstappen completes F1 U-turn

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has completed a U-turn in the way that his performance in F1 has impacted his popularity in the sport.

The Dutchman's F1 career has always been bolstered by the Orange Army - his fiercely loyal supporters from home who travel around the globe to bring a splash of orange to the grandstands no matter how far away from the Netherlands he is racing.

But, if you cast your mind back to the 2021 season finale, or even the 2022 and 2023 seasons as a whole, the now four-time champion did not always have fans of the sport rallying behind him.

Verstappen won 15 of the 22 races that made up the 2022 campaign, and when his dominance of the championship went one step further in 2023, he was accused of ruining the thrill of F1.

Sick of hearing the Dutch national anthem every race weekend, fans around the world blamed Verstappen for a boring championship that saw him win 19 out of the 22 grands prix on the calendar.

There are now just two race weekends to go in the 2025 season and Verstappen has done a complete U-turn from the villain of the sport to the underdog, with fans now rushing to try and acquire the final tickets for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix and the season finale in Abu Dhabi as he remains in contention for the title.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

'Max-mania' sees rush in final ticket sales

Dutch publication De Telegraaf have reported ahead of the penultimate race weekend that Verstappen's role as the comeback king in F1 this season has led to a rush of fans trying to find tickets for the final two races.

Verstappen is now equal on points with Oscar Piastri with the pair both 24 points behind championship leader Lando Norris, and though the Brit is likely to claim the title in Qatar this weekend, the potential of the championship fight going down to the wire has seemingly boosted ticket sales.

In the past, Verstappen has claimed the drivers' trophy as early as the Las Vegas and Qatar grands prix, but this year could lead to a classic season finale at Yas Marina once again if Norris fails to outscore his rivals this weekend.

Speaking to De Telegraaf about the increased demand for the final two races, a spokesperson for travel group TUI said: "‘In recent days, we have been receiving emails and phone calls from several customers asking if there are still trips available to the last two Formula 1 races, but both are sold out.

"This weekend, we are taking a hundred people to Qatar and two hundred to Abu Dhabi. 10 fans are going to both races."

Dutch airline Corendon also gave their say on how Verstappen has boosted interest in the final two races, adding: "If people think Verstappen doesn't stand a chance, they won't go. But because Max is catching up, our grandstand is now completely sold out. There are only places left on the waiting list."

F1 travel package provider SportsBreaks have also sold out of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GP tickets, but you can register to hear updates if that changes.

