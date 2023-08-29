Verstappen slams 'BORING' F1 claims after incredible Dutch Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Tuesday 29 August 2023 11:27

Jos Verstappen has rubbished claims that the sport has become boring since his son started dominating.

Max Verstappen's latest supreme drive at the Dutch Grand Prix took him to nine consecutive race wins, equalling the record of Sebastian Vettel and Alberto Ascari for consecutive race victories.

The victory also means Verstappen now has a 138-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship, and is well on his way to winning a third consecutive title.

Despite this, last weekend's thrilling Dutch GP was one of the most exciting races of the season, and Verstappen certainly didn't have it all his own way, with treacherous conditions, multiple safety cars and six pit-stops getting in the way of his victory over Fernando Alonso, who himself looked like he might challenge for the win at the end of the race.

Nonetheless, the margin of Verstappen's championship lead has, of course, led to concerns about the uncompetitiveness of the sport.

His father thinks these concerns are unfounded. “This was just an exciting race, because anything can happen in these weather conditions. Max drove really great. He was there at all times when he had to,” he told De Telegraaf.

"Boring? Then you have no idea. Every race Max has to perform at the top of his abilities and all details have to be right. Otherwise you don't put down such a winning streak.”

"Amazing" Dutch GP

Jos Verstappen is very proud of the way his son dealt with the pressure of his adoring fans

It was the third year in a row that F1 has visited Zandvoort in the Netherlands, and the third year in a row in which Verstappen has won in front of his adoring fans.

Before 2021, F1 hadn't been to Zandvoort since 1985, but the rise of 'Max mania' caused F1 bosses to add the iconic circuit back to the calendar.

The impact Verstappen has had on the Dutch public was clear to see on Sunday, and his father was very proud of the way he dealt with the expectation of victory.

“I thought it was another amazing event in Zandvoort. The national anthem with André Rieu was also great. It's all great, but on the other hand it's certainly not the easiest weekend for Max," he said.

"Everywhere he goes it's 'Max, Max, Max' and everyone wants something from him. You have to be able to deal with that.”

