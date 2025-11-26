Does Christian Horner still have a way back into F1 after bold Aston Martin snub?

There's a phenomenon in media called the 'Friday News Dump'.

Designed to minimise attention on a bad piece of news, the typical FND will come in the form of a Friday afternoon press release, with the implicit hope that by the time most people get to their desks on Monday morning, something bigger's captured the news agenda.

When the news came out early on Sunday morning that Aston Martin were likely to move on from team principal Andy Cowell, with that story buried by the pending disqualifications of both McLaren cars from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it felt a lot like a surreptitious F1 version of the same phenomenon. Doubly so when Christian Horner's name was floated by the BBC within an hour of that story breaking.

The whispers started immediately. Would Adrian Newey want to work with Horner, who he'd only just left behind at Red Bull? Would the team make their position clear before the winter break? Had Newey, reportedly butting heads with Cowell inside the team, shot himself in the foot?

A few days later, we have the preliminary answers: We will, don't know, yes, and it seems not, respectively.

Adrian Newey will lead Aston Martin from 2026

A Wednesday announcement – late afternoon in Aston's home and bright and early for Lawrence's Stroll's homeland, you'll note – was the spiritual antithesis of the Friday News Dump. Not only is Christian Horner not going to be the team's next team principal, but they're handing the keys over to Newey, maybe the most iconic designer in the history of the sport.

With a single, fairly dry statement, Aston Martin have completely taken over the news agenda for Thursday's Qatar Grand Prix media day, and never mind the fact that those McLaren DQs have brought the title race back to life.

Drivers and their bosses will get their obligatory answers about the championship in their media availability, but it's hard for both interviewer and interviewee to make 'fewest mistakes here and in Abu Dhabi walks away with the hardware' that interesting.

Questions about what Newey's regime might look like, however, could go anywhere. And where's Horner going to hole up when his Red Bull gardening leave ends?

As much as the former Red Bull chief's timely return to the sport has been treated by many as a foregone conclusion, the already limited number of available spots are beginning to disappear one by one.

It would be a real surprise if Ferrari took on someone with his off-track baggage, even putting aside the fact that all the noises from his camp imply that he wants an ownership stake in his next team.

Red Bull, clearly, are off the table, which takes Racing Bulls out of the picture by extension. There's no inroads to be made at Aston now, and it's hardly a stretch to suggest that Toto Wolff and Zak Brown would rather eat their own thumbs than bring their most contentious rival into their own folds.

That leaves just five of 11 teams open, with the surface barely scratched. Williams appear delighted with the progress they've made under the stewardship of James Vowles, so don't expect them to rock that boat in the short term – leaving just Audi, Cadillac (both teams with new management teams recently installed), Haas, and Alpine on the table.

When Newey went on gardening leave after leaving Red Bull, the offers came pouring in from all corners. When it was even hinted that Max Verstappen could be available, several months-long campaigns were launched to tempt him away from his energy drink haven. Now that Horner's out and looking for work...well, he's fishing in a pond that's growing more shallow every day. When his gardening leave ends in the spring, he may find himself without a single bite.

