Sky Sports F1 pundit calls for Ferrari investigation into Lewis Hamilton performance

Sky Sports F1 pundit and former strategy engineer Bernie Collins has suggested that Ferrari must 'urgently' look into Lewis Hamilton's performance after last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Despite appearing rather positive about his chances at the wheel of the SF-25 earlier in the weekend, the seven-time champion qualified plum last for the first time in his career, going on to start Saturday's Vegas night race from P19 after Yuki Tsunoda started from the pits.

Hamilton arguably recovered well to make up nine places and finish in the points and was even promoted up to P8 following the chequered flag after a double disqualification for McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"It was always going to be a tough race from P19, let's be honest," Collins said on Sky F1.

"But the Ferrari did look strong in the dry... He actually had a very good first stint on the hard tyre.

"And, they did that strategy: Starting on it, ran a very long stint, looked quite good, attempted to undercut Hulkenberg, who the Ferrari should easily be able to have the pace on, and the medium tyre just went from bad to worse for Lewis."

But Collins, who has over 15 years of experience working within various F1 teams and across the pitwall, has highlighted a moment from the Las Vegas GP that needs looking into by the Scuderia.

Ferrari must reassure Hamilton over 2025 car issues

Collins continued her detailed analysis of Hamilton's slightly embarrassing struggle to get past the Sauber of Hulkenberg, saying: "The first initial laps on the medium were slow; Hulkenberg protected the undercut, so he's [Hamilton] behind again, and then the final stint on the medium, he's dropping from Hulkenberg."

Having referred to his first year with Ferrari as the 'worst season' of his entire career earlier in the weekend, the 40-year-old maintained his negative attitude after the grand prix, saying there was nothing positive to take away from it.

The former Mercedes man even implied that he wasn't looking forward to 2026, and Collins believes Ferrari need to look into the performance issues of their machinery later in the race at the Las Vegas GP.

"Something's gone wrong on that medium stint for Lewis and Ferrari," she continued. "That's why he's so defeated, because he's got out of the car, not challenging, having a terrible final few laps.

"So that's his lasting memory of that race. And that is something they need to look at urgently," she concluded.

