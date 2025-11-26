Williams announce driver exit with 2026 replacement teased

A Williams Racing star has revealed that they are quitting open-wheel racing, leaving the Williams family altogether.

Lia Block has been racing in all-female racing series F1 Academy for the last two seasons, claiming one race victory in that time.

She's been competing with the ART Grand Prix team, but supported by Williams, with all 10 current F1 teams as well as the new Cadillac outfit recently reconfirming their participation in F1 Academy for 2026 and beyond.

However, Block will not be Williams' entrant for 2026, with the team taking to social media to announce that the American racer has left the outfit.

"After two years as a Williams Racing Academy driver, we can confirm that Lia Block will leave the team at the end of 2025 and return to rally," an official statement read.

"It’s been a pleasure joining her on the journey and we wish her all the best as she embarks on a new chapter in her career.

"As a team, we remain committed to the F1 Academy project." And then, in a tease about their 2026 F1 Academy entrant, the team said: "We look forward to sharing our 2026 entrant in due course."

Lia Block shares decision to leave open-wheel racing behind

Block herself took to Instagram to confirm her departure from F1 Academy and from the Williams setup.

She also revealed to her followers that the decision to leave is with a desire to return to rally, leaving open-wheel racing behind completely.

The 19-year-old said: "Thank you @williamsracing for these past 2 years. So much I have learned, ups and downs, thank you for treating me like family, the support has been incredible.

"It’s time to go back to rally."

