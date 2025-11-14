F1 Academy extends F1 teams partnership but NEW NAME joins list

The all-female racing series F1 Academy has announced a milestone agreement with Formula 1 as their partnership extends to 2026 and beyond.

Since 2023, F1 Academy has provided a platform for young female racing talent to gain experience in Formula 4 cars before progressing onto the next stage of their motorsport career - with recent champion Abbi Pulling moving to the GB3 championship in 2025.

The inaugural F1 Academy season took place outside of the public eye however, with the season not broadcast bar the season finale at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

In the past two seasons however, the F1 Academy has grown on the global stage with the series accompanying F1 for select races on the calendar, and crucially 10 cars in the championship are backed by every single F1 team.

F1 Academy recently announced that this partnership has been extended and all 10 F1 teams have reaffirmed their commitment to the series with a multi-year partnership.

Cadillac to join F1 Academy

Alongside the existing 10 F1 teams, the sport's newest entry Cadillac will join the F1 Academy grid as a sponsor from 2027.

Not only have the F1 Academy announced further support from outside the series, but they have updated their regulations to nurture the talent of drivers who race in the category.

From 2027, drivers who have competed in the two previous seasons may be granted an exemption to race in the series for a third season. Currently, a driver is only allowed to compete in two seasons of F1 Academy.

The new approach will target drivers whose performances indicate strong potential for growth in a third season.

F1 Academy has grown all over the world since its inaugural season, being broadcast in 170 global territories and enjoying its own Netflix docu-series F1: The Academy produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

Following the announcement, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said: “The commitment of long-term support from all ten current Formula 1 teams, and the addition of Cadillac to our grid from 2027, sends a powerful message about the future of F1 Academy.

"We’re not just providing a platform for the current generation of female drivers; together, we’re building a pathway to support generations of talent to come.

"We continue to be impressed by the depth of female talent coming out of the world of karting and are encouraged by the growth and strength of the emerging talent pool.

"A sharpened focus on individualised talent development, including the opportunity for drivers with high potential to compete in up to three seasons, will give stand out drivers the support and platform needed to fully realise their potential, while ensuring that the F1 Academy grid consistently features the very best female talent."

