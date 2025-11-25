Max Verstappen 'knew' that both McLaren drivers would be disqualified from last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix according to his father, Jos Verstappen.

The four-time champion came away with maximum points after Saturday's night race on the world-famous Vegas Strip, with title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crossing the line in P2 and P4 respectively.

But after both McLarens failed to meet the minimum required plank thickness following FIA scrutineering, both papaya drivers were disqualified.

The verdict means that the Dutchman is now only 24 points behind Norris and is level on points with Piastri, with just two rounds left to go in the 2025 campaign.

And following the dismal weekend for McLaren, Max's father Jos has claimed that the Red Bull driver knew Norris and Piastri would both be stripped of their race results.

Speaking to Formule1.nl, Jos revealed: “I spoke to Max briefly before he left [Vegas to return to his home in Monaco]. He already knew then that they would be disqualified.”

Who has the upper hand in F1 title battle after McLaren disqualifications

The stewards discovery at the Las Vegas GP may have taken away valuable points for Norris and Piastri at what seemed like the worst possible time, but the Aussie driver has actually come away with a smaller points gap to his team-mate as a result.

If the points from Norris' P2 finish and Piastri's P4 finish in Vegas had stayed in place, the gap between the two McLaren drivers would be 30 points, but it is now just 24.

Nevertheless, the championship does still swing in Norris' favour.

The next round at Qatar is a sprint weekend and though the Brit cannot claim the title after the 100km event on Saturday, all he needs to do is outscore both Verstappen and Piastri by two points over the weekend as a whole.

But as Vegas reminded us, you never know what to expect in this sport and a DNF or absence from the points in either race could jeopardise Norris' chances of claiming the title with one round to spare.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

