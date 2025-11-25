Red Bull driver exit prompts lineup change for Qatar GP

An early exit for a driver previously part of the Red Bull family has led to a lineup change at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

F2 star Pepe Marti is leaving the Red Bull family altogether, and instead taking up a full-time seat in Formula E with Cupra Kiro in the 25/26 season.

However, Formula E season 12 starts in early December with the Sao Paulo E-Prix, which clashes with the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, meaning Marti has had to depart the F2 season early in order to focus on preparations for his new seat.

The Spaniard has spent the past two years in F2, winning four races in that time, and this year he has raced alongside Red Bull F1 hopeful Arvid Lindblad at the Campos Racing team.

In Qatar, however, Lindblad will have a different team-mate, as the feeder series returns after a two-month break for the final two events of the campaign.

Another Red Bull junior driver in Nikola Tsolov will make the step up from F3 for the final two rounds of the F2 season, hoping to impress in the series in Marti's place.

Tsolov has already been confirmed to be racing full-time for Campos Racing in F2 in 2026 alongside Noel Leon, but will make an earlier than expected debut following Marti's decision to move to Formula E.

Lindblad has been tipped for the ultimate promotion up to F1 with either Racing Bulls or Red Bull next season, but the official full lineup for both teams is yet to be confirmed.

Tsolov makes early F2 debut

Speaking in an official statement on the news of his early debut in Qatar this weekend, Tsolov said: "Pleasant surprise to be doing the last two rounds in F2 already this year! Grateful to Campos and Red Bull for the opportunity and belief in me!

"I'm working extremely hard and I feel ready for the step, looking forward to learning as much as possible and gaining experience for 2026!"

Meanwhile, team principal Adrian Campos Junior had a message about the impact of Marti, who raced with the team in F2, F3 and F4 as a youngster.

"First of all, I would like to thank Pepe for all these years together since he made his debut with us in F4 Spain and later in FIA Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2," he said.

"We’ve shared incredible moments, a great number of victories and podiums side by side, and on behalf of everyone at Campos Racing, I wish him all the best for the future.

"For Nikola, this represents a fantastic opportunity to begin his adaptation to the category - and to do so in real race conditions. We are already working hard with him so that he arrives as well prepared as possible for Lusail, which will be his first outing in an FIA Formula 2 car."

