Daniel Ricciardo has emerged as an impediment to Max Verstappen’s desired F1 driver number, with the FIA rules potentially blocking the champion from making the change he wants next season.

As Lando Norris enters the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend 49 points ahead of Verstappen at the top of the standings, a fifth world title appears to be out of reach for the Dutchman.

If Verstappen does lose the title to Norris, then the 28-year-old will no longer be able to compete with the number one, reserved for reigning champions only.

Prior to his first world title in 2021, Verstappen raced with the number 33 throughout his F1 career and speaking to the Dutch media ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, he was confronted with the switch he will have to make if he fails to retain the drivers' title this season.

When asked what number he will race with in 2026, Verstappen responded: “That’s a very good question!

“I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is three. We just need to see whether that is actually possible.”

Verstappen’s former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo competed under the number three during his F1 career, and while he no longer races in the sport, the FIA’s rules suggest Verstappen needs to wait until the Aussie has been absent for two seasons should he want to switch to the number three himself.

The topic was brought up at the most recent F1 Commission meeting, and the rules were changed at the meeting so that drivers can now alter their number during their career for the first time since 2014. However, no official decision has been made on whether Verstappen can adopt Ricciardo's old number yet.

Could Verstappen nab Ricciardo’s F1 driver number?

Another issue is that Ricciardo has adopted the number three as his emblem for his clothing range Enchante, and it has remained a fundamental aspect of his brand’s identity since leaving the sport last year.

In a recent drop ahead of the Las Vegas GP, Ricciardo unveiled a new casino-themed range of merchandise, which included various tees and jumpers labelled ‘Lucky Three’ alongside an illustration of a set of dice.

Verstappen however, isn’t necessarily wedded to the idea of using the number three and detailed the alternative options also under consideration when speaking to the media this week.

“I actually wanted 69, but my dad said ‘that’s not a good idea’. But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!” Verstappen continued.

“69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn’t matter how you wear them, it always stays 69. In that respect it would be a good marketing too.

“I also like 27, but Nico already has that. I think two and seven look really nice together in terms of shape. So three is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool.”

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 341

