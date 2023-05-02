Alonso drops ANOTHER Taylor Swift dating hint on social media

Dan McCarthy

Fernando Alonso has further fuelled speculation he's dating American pop star Taylor Swift after posting a very cheeky video to his TikTok account.

The two-time world champion has enjoyed a fantastic start to 2023 after joining the Aston Martin team, securing three podium finishes in four races.

As well as new beginnings in his professional life, it appears as though everything has changed in his personal life too.

Alonso decided to post a not-too-cryptic short video to his TikTok account which has left both F1 fans and pop followers in a state of frenzy.

Playful Alonso in new Love Story?

Talk of Alonso's budding romance emerged last week and the 41-year-old has decided to have some fun with the press rather than shake it off.

He uploaded a short video of him in the gym to his TikTok account captioned "I'm lifting 22s", with Swift's chart hit "22" playing in the background.

The camera then panned back onto Alonso, who remained silent and instead delivered a cheeky wink with a big grin on his face.

It isn't the first time he has used the social media giant to make hints about he and Swift's relationship. Last week, he posted a video of him scrolling through his phone with Seift's hit "Karma" playing in the background. Again, it was accompanied with a wink.

Previously, Alonso has been keen not to reveal too much, saying: "I usually keep my personal and professional life apart. I prefer not to comment on it."

Hopefully, there won't be any bad blood between he and the press as these rumours circulate...

