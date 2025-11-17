Piastri's manager calls for 'attitude change'

Oscar Piastri's manager Mark Webber has revealed an attitude tweak is needed for the McLaren star to get back into the F1 title fight.

Piastri has now gone six races without a win, and that poor run of form has come at just the wrong time for him.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, Piastri's last grand prix victory, the Australian sat 34 points ahead of team-mate Lando Norris, but he's now 24 points behind the Brit with three race weekends remaining.

He is just about still in the championship race, but he has to start closing the gap this weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to have any chance of claiming a maiden world title.

Now, his manager Webber - who himself missed out on a championship despite being in many battles with team-mate Sebastian Vettel while racing for Red Bull between 2007-2013 - has issued his verdict on what Piastri needs to do in the final few races.

"He's had a tough run, but he needs to find that character, that inner drive, to get back in the fight," Webber told Channel 4 at the Brazilian GP. "We have to get him to change his attitude, although he's not lacking in motivation.

"Let's not forget that this is only his third season in Formula 1, and he's having an incredible run. Generally speaking, there haven't been many drivers who have found themselves at the top, fighting for the championship, so early on."

Piastri v Norris

The two McLaren drivers have been in a championship battle since the start of the 2025 season, when it became clear that McLaren had built a car that could dominate the rest of the grid.

They have claimed seven one-two grands prix finishes in 2025, and wrapped up the constructors' title as early as the Singapore GP.

But we still don't know which one of their drivers, if any, will take home the drivers' championship.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is still lurking behind waiting for them to slip up, currently 49 points behind Norris and likely needing a double DNF for McLaren to claw his way back into the fight.

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 341

