F1 star Charles Leclerc and his pet dog Leo have captured the interest of social media giants Instagram, with the pair featuring in a post to the company’s 697million followers.

Leclerc boasts an enviable lifestyle, documented stylishly for his 21.3million followers on Instagram by photographer and filmmaker Antoine Truchet, from grand prix weekends to his engagement to partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux.

Both Leclerc and Truchet expanded their audience in a collaborative social media post with Instagram themselves, in a series of pictures and videos that have received over 2.5million likes.

Leclerc was not alone however, also accompanied by his dog Leo who plays an instrumental role in Leclerc and Mleux’s online presence and accompanies them during most race weekends.

The Ferrari star and his pooch were photographed lounging on a balcony overlooking the Mediterranean with Leo poking his head through the bars, demonstrating an obedience to camera work which further proves he is the most Instagram trained dog on the planet.

Leclerc takes fans around Monaco

In the next picture, Leo and Leclerc both looked up as they posed alongside the driver’s dark green Ferrari 275 GTB, which was also used as the wedding car for his brother Lorenzo’s wedding to Charlotte di Pietro.

Leclerc later got behind the wheel of the classic Ferrari and explained his love of Monaco, and his earliest memories of F1 as he grew up in the principality.

"Being home is very special for me because I’ve never lived anywhere else other than Monaco in my whole life," Leclerc explained.

"My favourite memory growing up in Monaco is when I was going to school on the Thursdays of the Grand Prix, I would be at school, and because of the engine noise of the Formula 1 cars, I would hear the super loud noise of the Formula 1 cars while I was at school.

"I always remember whenever I come back here for the race. The journey is what made me the person I am today, and there’s been some moments in my career where I thought it wasn’t possible, but I feel like this moment has built me to be the person I am today. So I’m just super happy how it’s going."

Finally the series of posts concluded with a sit down interview with both Leclerc and Leo, although the dog was a rather unwilling interviewee as his owner commanded him to: "Couche."

"Leo is a mini dachshund long-hair," Leclerc gushed. "Oh, look at him. He’s the man of the house. My relationship is a very close one. He’s always with us basically. He travels with us everywhere. We play with him every day and he wouldn’t say otherwise."

Leo then propped himself up on the sofa to look out of the window, scarily like a sea captain inspecting the ocean from the prow of his ship.

Leclerc explained: "That’s his favourite thing to do, is to just enjoy the view. Whether it’s a good day or a bad day, Leo is always happy and that makes a difference for sure."

