Red Bull 'in ANOTHER WORLD' as major F1 rival makes staggering RB19 claim

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 2 May 2023 15:57

Charles Leclerc believes that Red Bull have still not shown their true pace despite another one-two finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Monagasque was powerless to stop Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen from surging past in Baku before they sailed off into the distance.

The Ferrari driver held off a late Fernando Alonso charge to secure his first podium of the season.

Leclerc described the Red Bull duo as "in another world" and suggested that it was impossible to keep them behind in the race.

Third for Leclerc in Azerbaijan was also Ferrari's first podium of the 2023 season

Leclerc: Red Bull yet to push 100 per cent

“Once again, the Red Bulls are in another world when it comes to the race," Leclerc said.

"A good qualifying session put us up front, but then it was impossible to keep their pace in the race, they found something we didn't have. Now we are fully focused and everyone is working very hard to find more performance.

"The feel is better, but when I see the gap I'm pretty sure they haven't pushed 100 per cent.

"We don't know exactly how far we've caught up, but the feeling is a little better. Aston Martin was also very fast today (Sunday), but there is still a lot of work to do."

