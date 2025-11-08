F1 team bosses at Brazilian GP raise fears over mandatory two-stop race

Multiple team principals have raised their concerns at the Brazilian Grand Prix over recent proposals to introduce a mandatory two-stop rule for F1 races.

Earlier this year, the mandatory two-stop race was trialed at the Monaco GP, but it was deemed to be a failure overall, with viewers deeming it boring and drivers arguing that it led to the grand prix feeling manufactured rather than authentic.

Following a number of recent grands prix where teams have failed to demonstrate a variety of race strategies, Pirelli's motorsport manager, Mario Isola, admitted that F1's tyre provider were open to the idea of implementing a two-stop for all teams, hoping that it would improve the 'show' and entertainment value of the sport.

But ahead of this weekend's Brazilian GP, Williams boss James Vowles, McLaren principal Andrea Stella and Racing Bulls lead Alan Permane have all raised concerns over the concept which is being considered by both F1 and the FIA.

F1 principals issue warning over 2026 race variety

Speaking in Friday’s FIA press conference in Sao Paulo, Permane issued a warning over the idea, saying: “Everyone likes two stops or more, but we have to be careful.

“One of the things that makes a two-stop race tricky is when the tyres aren’t really suited for two stops. So you need to have tyres that demand the two-stop race. If you force a two-stop, you can end up with everyone doing the same strategy and actually have the opposite effect.

“And don't forget, we've seen plenty of races with one guy on a one-stop and one guy on a two-stop, and then the guy on a one-stop being chased down by the two-stop – but that will obviously disappear. So I think we need to think very carefully. And we are. And I'm sure the F1 Commission will debate it, and I'm sure we'll come to the right answer.”

McLaren’s Andrea Stella agreed, saying: “The tyres remain the fundamental factor to have some variability in the race. And in particular, whenever there's some degradation, I think we can see overtaking and pit stops.”

Williams principal Vowles then weighed in on the debate, stating that implementing a mandatory strategy across an experienced paddock would likely result in every team opting for the same strategy, hardly contributing to the entertainment factor.

“My biggest worry would be that we end up, all of us, doing the same strategy to within a lap of each other because you're forced that way because of the two stops," he said.

“So, to the key point, let's get the key foundations right, which is tyre degradation and the gaps between the tyres.

“And I don't mind a forced rule then that puts us in that circumstance, but I have a worry that immediately where we are now – I think you'll get less variability in next year's races, and that concerns me.”

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star's absence forces late broadcasting change

Related