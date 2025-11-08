Sky Sports F1 star's absence forces late broadcasting change

Sky Sports have reportedly been forced into making a late change to their broadcasting lineup for this weekend's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The thrilling title race between reigning champion Max Verstappen and the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continues to draw viewers in for the UK broadcaster, with this weekend's events likely to prove pivotal in the standings as the season finale nears.

Sao Paulo will once again host a sprint weekend format meaning there is a maximum of 33 points on offer, and whilst the event should provide some tasty on-track action for viewers at home, it is believed that Sky found themselves having to make last-minute changes to their on-screen lineup ahead of the race at Interlagos.

Before the on-track events kicked off on Friday, Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham revealed via social media that she would not be able to attend the Brazilian GP with the broadcasting team on account of her continued recovery from neck surgery.

Pinkham's post on her official Instagram account revealed that her complicated rehabilitation was 'trickier' and more lengthy than first expected, confirming that she would be unable to attend the race, thanking Sky F1 for their understanding and cooperation.

Who will replace Natalie Pinkham with Sky F1 at Brazilian GP?

Mirror Sport have reported that in the experienced presenter's absence, Sky Sports have had to make changes to their presenting plans.

The report read: "The broadcaster made changes to its presenter schedule as soon as they were aware that Pinkham would not be able to travel, using their pool of on-screen talent and the flexibility that allows."

For Friday's coverage at the Brazilian GP, Craig Slater stepped in to join the team's revolving lineup, in a move away from his F1 reporter role that he usually carries out for Sky Sports News.

Pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz also stepped up to help juggle the presenting duties on Friday and it is believed that presenter Simon Lazenby has been flown out to Brazil to take over the hosting for the rest of the weekend alongside his fellow Sky colleagues, including fan-favourite Martin Brundle.

"He will lead the coverage for the sprint race and then qualifying for the main grand prix, and will continue in that role for Sunday's main event," wrote Mirror Sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Alpine confirm F1 driver lineup as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP

Related