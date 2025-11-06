We are just four days out from Charles Leclerc’s massive engagement reveal, and already speculation is hot about which F1 driver will be next to 'pop the question'.

On Sunday evening the Monegasque announced to an adoring social media reaction that he and girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux are now officially engaged.

READ MORE: Sainz absent at Brazilian GP

The 28-year-old Ferrari superstar enlisted the help of the couple’s dog Leo to ask Alex for her hand in marriage as the paddock pooch sported a collar engraved with ‘Dad wants to marry you”.

Of course the answer from 22-year-old art student Alexandra was affirmative, and the photos of their adorable moment went massively viral on all social media platforms.

Leclerc speaks about his engagement

Leclerc spoke about the engagement for the first time in Sao Paulo on Thursday, at the press conference ahead of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

He gushed: “Yeah. I’m very, very happy, obviously. It was a special week, full of emotions. It’s obviously a very special moment for anyone to do that step. And, yeah, Alex and I are incredibly happy.”

Charles also went in depth on what Alexandra means to him, and how their relationship works. He explained that Saint Mleux is very much a part of his life in F1.

“Incredibly engaged. Not technically, of course, but as all of us, I think we are all human and I think we are all supported by the people that are closest to us.

“Alex is the closest person that I have, with my family obviously. And they live the career just like we do, basically - the ups and the downs - and they support us in the best possible way. And Alex has done that since the very first day I met her.

“So, yeah, she’s definitely a very important part of my life, obviously, but also of my career and the way you manage the ups and downs.”

Which F1 driver will get engaged next?

Of course Leclerc was not allowed to get away without giving his take on which driver will be next on deck for an impending marriage. And he did not have to look far for his answer - the man sitting directly to his right on the couch facing the media. Alpine star Pierre Gasly.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is currently dating 22-year-old Portuguese model and actress Kika Gomes, and Leclerc was happy to put him right under the spotlight as he laughed: “Ha ha! Easy” and peered over at Gasly.

He added: “Yeah, Pierre. Yeah. I think Pierre. I need to put him under a bit of pressure. We grew up together, so you’re next.”

Gasly cracked up with laughter as he responded, waving his left hand and shouting: “Yeah, Charles gave me his ring already.”

So there you have it, you’re up Pierre. No pressure…

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in extraordinary row as Vettel return lined up

Related