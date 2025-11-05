F1's FIRST-EVER season ticket announced for 2026

Long-term F1 partner Heineken have announced the sport's very first season ticket, with the 2026 edition handed to a superfan who has gone the extra mile this season to attempt to attend every race on the calendar.

Brandon Burgess is the fan behind the social media sensation full.time.formula, an account which documents Burgess' journey of trying to attend every F1 weekend in the 2025 campaign on a budget of £20,000, all whilst using his 28 days of annual leave at his full-time job.

His incredible effort so far has clearly caught the eye of F1 sponsor Heineken, who have now announced that he will be the recipient of the sport's very first season ticket for 2026.

This first-of-its-kind motorsport initiative was announced in Sao Paulo, where Heineken will resume the title partnership of the grand prix from 2027.

To celebrate the season ticket, reigning F1 champion and Heineken 0.0 ambassador Max Verstappen stepped up to present the season ticket to Burgess ahead of this weekend's Brazilian GP, saying: “F1 has some of the most dedicated fans in the world, and the energy they bring, whether they are at the circuit or supporting from home, is a huge part of what makes this sport so special. What Brandon has done this season is incredible.

He has shown real commitment to the sport and the community around it. It is only right that he receives the first-ever season ticket from Heineken so he can continue sharing his passion and enjoy the sport with as many different people as possible.”

Burgess added: "Attending every F1 race in a single year has always been my dream. It’s been a crazy challenge - juggling my full-time job and being on a limited budget meant that I’ve had to make some sacrifices such as only visiting some countries for 24 hours, and attending races alone. But it has enabled me to connect with fans all over the world - many of whom I still chat to.

"I never thought that when I started documenting my journey at the beginning of the year that so many people would be following along. And now to be recognised by a brand like Heineken and be the holder of the world’s first season ticket for F1 races is absolutely mind-blowing. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and I can't wait to take this journey even further next year and share the experience with other fans."

Heineken’s season ticket grants the lucky owner - and a plus one - access to every race on the calendar, with travel and accommodation included. But Burgess is just the first fan to be selected for the one of a kind card, which is made out of carbon fibre, with a second season ticket set to be given away via a global competition next year.

How can you get your hands on an F1 season ticket?

Following a decade-long successful partnership, Heineken and F1 have extended their collaboration on a multi-year deal, announcing new title partnerships of races in Brazil, Madrid and Silverstone, and extensions for China and Las Vegas.

Though Burgess has secured the very first season ticket, F1 fans all around the world will soon have the chance to win the same once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, with another season up for grabs in the near future.

Next year, Heineken will be offering another fan the chance to get their hands on the card which provides access to all 24 grands prix, with travel and accommodation included, via F1 Unlocked.

