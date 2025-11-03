Sky Sports F1 pundits Jacques Villeneuve and Martin Brundle have addressed a theory that Lewis Hamilton tried to get revenge on Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP for 2021…bear with me on this.

Hamilton acquired a 10-second time penalty at the Mexican GP after he left the track at Turn 4 and gained a lasting advantage, following a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen on lap six.

While both champions were fighting for third, the higher position was arguably more crucial for Verstappen who remains within title contention with the two McLarens for the 2025 drivers’ title.

Whenever Hamilton and Verstappen battle on track, memory naturally recalls their legendary 2021 title fight that went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi and was won by the Dutchman on the last lap of the race.

It was perhaps this then that prompted a rather strange question from Brundle on the Sky Sports F1 podcast after the Mexican GP, which he posed to F1 champion Villeneuve.

“I don’t think he would do it intentionally because I don’t think he’s a dirty driver, but do you think Lewis would be that bothered if he hurt Max’s championship chances given 2021?” Brundle asked.

Hamilton over 2021 claims Villeneuve

Villeneuve rubbished Brundle’s theory, and replied: “Personally probably not, it looks to me that he’s finally respecting Max for what he’s achieving and the way he’s been winning race weekend after race weekend.

“I don’t think he’s as bothered as he would have been two years ago.”

In fact speaking to Sky Sports prior to the Mexican GP, Hamilton praised Verstappen for returning to the title fight, and said: “I think it's great.

"Having a team [McLaren] that was just out front, obviously they won the constructors' and then having the championship battle within the two [drivers] is still exciting.

"But adding another team and another driver into the mix really makes it even more exciting, and that's really what this sport should be like.

"It was great for me having battles with Max, another team, and the battle development through the year and consistency. I think that's what people tune in to see."

The theory followed a discussion on the podcast over Hamilton’s 10-second time penalty in Mexico which has been heavily debated, especially given the fact that Verstappen and Leclerc had also left the track on lap one.

On social media, claims that the stewards possess a bias towards some drivers and that there is a double standard on how penalties are delivered were abundant, but Villeneuve was keen to set the record straight on this.

While Verstappen and Leclerc did leave the track at Turn 1, they did give the respective places back to Lando Norris and Hamilton, while also not gaining any time.

Hamilton however, did not give the place back to Verstappen and his trip down the escape road put the Dutchman out of DRS, which therefore qualified as leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage according to the 1997 world champion.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen retaliates over FIA controversy as Red Bull slammed for ‘overprotecting’ driver

Related