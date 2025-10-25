Lewis Hamilton dished out some advice to F1 title contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the threat of Max Verstappen continues to loom.

Since the Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen has sliced the gap in the standings to championship leader Piastri from 104 points, down to just 40 with five rounds remaining.

In the remaining races, neither Piastri, Norris nor Verstappen can afford a single mistake and seven-time world champion Hamilton, who knows a thing or two about winning a title, extended his wisdom to the McLaren stars.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Mexican GP, Hamilton was asked what advice he would give to Norris and Piastri, who are both chasing their first world title.

"I mean obviously they have won other championships in other categories. I'm not one to really want to give advice to them but, in that scenario, it's challenging when you're in the team. The pressure is high,” he said.

"It's definitely a time where you really have to put your blinkers up, you have to block absolutely everything from the outside, all this because there's so much coming in, positive and negative.

"Also you really have to be cut-throat. That's what Max is, he's going to take this from them if they don't do the same.

"They've got to be pushing and you have got to dig deep to, firstly, be able to hold off someone like Max and in the car that he's in at the moment.

"But, also, for either of them to come out ahead you know consistency is key and you've seen that from Max in the last few races."

Hamilton also reflected on the broader implications of Verstappen rejoining the title fight, and delivered his verdict on a fifth world title for his former foe.

"I think it's great," said Hamilton.

"Having a team [McLaren] that was just out front, obviously they won the constructors' and then having the championship battle within the two [drivers] is still exciting.

"But adding another team and another driver into the mix really makes it even more exciting, and that's really what this sport should be like.

"It was great for me having battles with Max, another team, and the battle development through the year and consistency. I think that's what people tune in to see."

