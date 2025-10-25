Lewis Hamilton delivers 'cut-throat' advice to McLaren stars in Max Verstappen title fight
Lewis Hamilton delivers 'cut-throat' advice to McLaren stars in Max Verstappen title fight
Lewis Hamilton dished out some advice to F1 title contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the threat of Max Verstappen continues to loom.
Since the Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen has sliced the gap in the standings to championship leader Piastri from 104 points, down to just 40 with five rounds remaining.
In the remaining races, neither Piastri, Norris nor Verstappen can afford a single mistake and seven-time world champion Hamilton, who knows a thing or two about winning a title, extended his wisdom to the McLaren stars.
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Mexican GP, Hamilton was asked what advice he would give to Norris and Piastri, who are both chasing their first world title.
"I mean obviously they have won other championships in other categories. I'm not one to really want to give advice to them but, in that scenario, it's challenging when you're in the team. The pressure is high,” he said.
"It's definitely a time where you really have to put your blinkers up, you have to block absolutely everything from the outside, all this because there's so much coming in, positive and negative.
"Also you really have to be cut-throat. That's what Max is, he's going to take this from them if they don't do the same.
"They've got to be pushing and you have got to dig deep to, firstly, be able to hold off someone like Max and in the car that he's in at the moment.
"But, also, for either of them to come out ahead you know consistency is key and you've seen that from Max in the last few races."
Who will win the 2025 F1 title?
Hamilton also reflected on the broader implications of Verstappen rejoining the title fight, and delivered his verdict on a fifth world title for his former foe.
"I think it's great," said Hamilton.
"Having a team [McLaren] that was just out front, obviously they won the constructors' and then having the championship battle within the two [drivers] is still exciting.
"But adding another team and another driver into the mix really makes it even more exciting, and that's really what this sport should be like.
"It was great for me having battles with Max, another team, and the battle development through the year and consistency. I think that's what people tune in to see."
READ MORE: Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 31 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october