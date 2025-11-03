Wolff's seven-word statement that changed EVERYTHING for Russell

George Russell recently penned an honest account of his life and F1 career, where he revealed the words from Toto Wolff that changed his outlook on everything.

Last month, Russell signed a new deal with Mercedes, confirming his spot at the team for 2026 after months of speculation over his F1 future.

Even when Wolff and Mercedes courted F1 champion Max Verstappen, Russell remained calm and insisted that his performances would speak for him in the ongoing contract saga.

However, that hasn’t always been Russell’s mantra throughout his career, with the British racer now revealing that a conversation with Wolff during the early stages of his career really transformed his outlook.

Wolff’s message that shaped Russell

Russell was first made a member of the Mercedes junior team in 2017, and he would go on to make his F1 debut two years later in the 2019 season with Williams.

Prior to that point, Russell was eager to make it into F1 and in a personal essay written in the Players’ Tribune, the Brit explained how Wolff helped to completely transform his mentality.

“I’ll never forget this conversation I had with Toto one time. This was like a year after my signing,” Russell wrote.

“I was stressing about my future. I wanted to be in F1. I knew I couldn’t go straight in at Mercedes. That was a bit unheard of. Obviously, Kimi Antonelli’s done it now, but that was never going to be the route they took with me.

“So I’m in Toto’s office asking him all these questions. ‘What do we need to do?? Who can I talk to??’ And the thing about Toto is, he’s so disarming. You don’t even realise how tightly you’ve got yourself wound up, until something he says makes you breathe a little easier.

“Toto literally just said to me, ‘George, you perform. I’ll sort the rest.’ That was pretty simple, but I really internalised it. I’ve applied that advice to every step of my journey since.

“And I still am.”

