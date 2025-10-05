Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen meeting confirmed

Change your timezone:

Toto Wolff has confirmed that a meeting did take place between he and four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen during the summer break.

For much of 2025, Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull has been called into question, with the Dutchman's services being publicly pursued by Wolff and Mercedes.

There were even rumours of a meeting between the pair in Sardinia during the summer break to discuss a potential transfer, with fans on social media tracking the private jets of the two F1 stars.

Since then, Verstappen has confirmed that he will be staying at Red Bull for 2026, before he will likely look to join whoever has mastered the 2026 regulation changes for the year after.

But Wolff has now confirmed that the rumoured meeting in Sardinia did happen, but that it was not to talk about anything to do with F1. Wolff and Verstappen are known to share a close relationship.

"We didn’t discuss big sporting matters too much in the summer," Wolff told F1 media at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "It was more on a personal level."

Will Verstappen join Mercedes in 2027?

While the contracts have not been officially signed, it's understood that Russell and Antonelli will still make up Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup.

19-year-old rookie Antonelli has struggled in recent months, only picking up points in four of the last 11 race weekends, and has been rumoured to be being demoted from the team for next season.

Wolff has constantly reiterated that this will not be the case, but 2027 could be a different story.

If Antonelli's performances don't pick up next season, and Red Bull are still not providing Verstappen with a car capable of seriously mounting a challenge for the championship, then the stars could align and a blockbuster transfer could take place.

That would, however, likely leave Russell and Verstappen as team-mates, despite the pair being embroiled in many wars of words since the 2024 Qatar GP, when Russell accused Verstappen of 'bullying' behaviour.

