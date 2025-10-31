Daniel Ricciardo has emerged on Australia’s richest people under 40 list, where he beat another Formula one star in the rankings.

Ricciardo may have exited the sport last year but he is still top dog up against fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

Piastri may be in contention for his first ever F1 drivers’ title with McLaren in 2025, but Ricciardo remains the richer of the two Aussie’s according to The Australian Financial Review’s 2025 list.

While neither Ricciardo or Piastri featured in the top 10 of the list, their wealth is nothing to be sniffed at. The 36-year-old placed 35th on the list with $194 million, while Piastri entered the list as a newcomer in 56th with $122 million.

22 new faces joined the rich list in 2025, who have contributed about $4billion to this year’s collective net worth.

Who topped Australia’s 2025 rich list?

Canva co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht lorded it above the rest at the top of the 2025 AFR 2025 rich list, estimating the couple’s net-worth at around $18.5 billion.

The pair placed clear above the rest, with second place Ed Craven, co-founder of online cryptocurrency casino site stake.com, dropping down to a $4.6 bill﻿ion.

Robbie and James Ferguson completed the top three with their cryptocurrency and blockchain company Immutable and a combined net worth of $1.7 billion.

Surprisingly, Daniel Ricciardo placed higher than Hollywood star Margot Robbie, with the Oscar-nominated actress coming out at the top entertainer in 36th with an estimated fortune of $193 million.

Basketball star Ben Simmons, in 20th, entered the list as Australia's richest young sports star, with a worth of $260 million﻿.

To be eligible for the Young Rich List in 2025, people needed a fortune of at least $44 million, which was an increase from $38 million in 2024.

