McLaren F1 legend confirms retirement after 38 YEARS and seven title wins

A McLaren F1 employee has confirmed his retirement on social media after working with the team for 38 years.

McLaren have a long and illustrious history in F1, with founder Bruce McLaren making his race debut with his team at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix.

Throughout their years in the sport, the team have claimed 10 constructors’ championships and 12 drivers’ titles, won by the likes of Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda.

Seven of the constructors’ titles have been won in the past 38 years, with the team returning to championship glory in the past two seasons.

Working at the team throughout this period was McLaren mechanic Rick Goodhand, who recently announced his retirement in a Facebook post.

McLaren F1 mechanic retires

Goodhand wrote on social media: "After 38 years at McLaren F1, I’m finally hanging up the spanners."

The McLaren veteran shared a picture alongside his Facebook post, where he was posing next to a McLaren 750s following his send off at the team.

"My taxi ride home after a great send off and having played a role in winning seven times world constructors' championships," he added. "I’m done and heading to the next chapter."

Goodhand worked on McLaren’s T-car (which used to be the spare car at race weekends) at one stage, and was on the ground with the team at the 1992 Monaco GP.

According to an account from McLaren engineer Tyler Alexander: "On Saturday night, there were some issues with the T-car engine and it had to be changed around midnight; I’m not sure why it was so damn late.

"The next morning I asked Rick Goodhand, the number-one mechanic on the T-car, if he got any sleep. The answer was: 'No, I just went back to the hotel, had a shower, a couple of rum and Cokes, and came back here!'"

