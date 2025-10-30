Classic Ayrton Senna car set for auction and it's signed by ANOTHER F1 champion
Classic Ayrton Senna car set for auction and it's signed by ANOTHER F1 champion
A Mercedes that previously belonged to F1 legend Ayrton Senna has been put up for auction, and it has been signed by another champion!
Three-time world champion Senna is largely considered to be one of the greatest F1 drivers to have ever lived, sitting third on the all-time list of pole positions, and having claimed 41 grands prix victories.
Unfortunately, Senna's career was cut short after a tragic incident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix which ended his life aged just 34.
The Brazilian is a great inspiration to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and the Brit has regularly sported special helmet designs in tribute to the legend at Brazilian Grands Prix through the years.
Now, auctioneers RM Sotheby's have revealed an old Mercedes road car that was once owned by Senna is being put up for auction on November 1, and is expected to fetch between £220,000 and £250,000.
The 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3-16 was bought by Senna following his 1984 Race of Champions win in which he drove a similar Mercedes car.
Its current owner then bought it in 1996, and it has since lived a storied life in Australia, with its engine bay being signed by another three-time world champion, Niki Lauda at the 2016 Australian GP.
Lauda himself sadly passed away in 2019, and this understated Mercedes road car holds a serious amount of F1 history in its current shape.
How many championships did Ayrton Senna win?
Following an impressive debut season in F1 that saw Senna rack up three podiums, the Brazilian replaced Nigel Mansell at Lotus ahead of the 1985 season.
He claimed his first pole position and his first victory in the sport during this season, and racked up five more victories in his three seasons with the team.
But it was when Senna moved to McLaren that his legendary F1 status was ultimately reached.
In his first season with McLaren alongside already two-time world champion Prost, Senna claimed the 1988 world championship, winning eight races in the process and beating his esteemed team-mate by three points.
Although losing out to Prost the following season in another intense championship battle, Senna went on to claim the 1990 and 1991 world championship titles, taking his tally up to three.
