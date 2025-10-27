The FIA have officially confirmed the final classification for F1's 2025 Mexican Grand Prix.

Sunday's race saw its fair share of drama after a virtual safety car prevented Max Verstappen from catching up to Charles Leclerc in the hunt for P2.

VSC or not, neither driver was going to get close to the McLaren of Lando Norris, who took the chequered flag over 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack on Sunday.

Norris' commanding victory meant he added 25 points to his championship tally and seeing as team-mate Oscar Piastri only picked up 10 with his P5 finish, Norris now leads the drivers' championship.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton failed to convert his P3 starting position into his first grand prix podium with Ferrari after he was handed a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during a battle with Verstappen in the opening stages of the race.

So where did Hamilton wind up after serving his penalty in the pits?

Here is the classification for the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix, as officially confirmed by the FIA.

Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:20.052 on lap 50

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

