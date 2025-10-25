Kelly Piquet delivers 'devastating' attack on Donald Trump
Partner of F1 champion Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, criticised a recent plan announced by the President of the United States Donald Trump.
On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a plan to allow drilling for oil and gas in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, after the Interior Department said it would hold an oil and gas lease sale in the coastal plain this winter.
The refuge is an unspoiled expanse of 1.56 million acres that is believed to sit atop billions of barrels of oil, and is an important habitat for a host of wildlife such as polar bears, caribou and migratory birds.
Despite Trump's promise to increase Artic drilling, major oil companies have shown little interest in drilling in the refuge and some major banks have committed to not finance the enterprise.
Piquet shares environmental concern
Environmental groups are also expected to file lawsuits to try and block the lease sale. Amongst those criticising Trump's decision was Piquet, who took to Instagram to voice her feelings on the drilling.
"Devastating. There is no end to human greed, destruction, and the way we keep taking from this world as if it were infinite," she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Piquet often uses her Instagram to advocate against environmental destruction, and has highlighted the disastrous impact of fires in the Amazon rainforest alongside plastic waste in the ocean.
The Brazilian has returned to the public eye after an absence on social media following the birth of her first daughter with Verstappen, Lily.
Piquet also recently shared her celebrations from Verstappen's 28th birthday, where the pair posed aboard their yacht in St Tropez, in a picture shared to social media.
