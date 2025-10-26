Sergio Perez to make rare Mexican Grand Prix appearance
Sergio Perez to make rare Mexican Grand Prix appearance
Sergio Perez returned to the Mexico City Grand Prix paddock for an appearance on Sky Sports F1, speaking to the broadcaster for the first time since his Red Bull exit.
The Mexican driver was left without a drive for the 2025 season after he was axed from Red Bull last year, a woeful season for Perez which saw him finish 285 points behind F1 team-mate Max Verstappen.
However, the struggles of subsequent Red Bull drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda has shone the six-time grand prix winner in a more favourable light, and Perez has discovered an avenue back onto the F1 grid.
Cadillac will join F1 as the 11th team in 2026, where Perez will feature alongside Valtteri Bottas in their first ever driver lineup.
Since the announcement, Perez has returned to the limelight and even the paddock of his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Perez tells all on Red Bull
Ahead of Friday practice at the Mexican GP, Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chadhok shared behind the scenes pictures of his interview with Perez at the Mexican GP.
“Great to catch up with Sergio Perez….He’s had enough time at the playground with his four kids and is ready to get back to work!” Chandhok wrote on social media.
“Really interesting to hear his views reflecting on Red Bull, Max and also on the title battle this year.
“Catch the full chat on Sunday ahead of the race on Sky Sports F1.”
In a teaser during Sky Sports’ Friday coverage, Perez also delved into his exit from Red Bull and his take on the team's current second driver dilemma.
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Red Bull star shines at Mexican GP as pressure piles on at-risk driver
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 31 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october