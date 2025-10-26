Sergio Perez returned to the Mexico City Grand Prix paddock for an appearance on Sky Sports F1, speaking to the broadcaster for the first time since his Red Bull exit.

The Mexican driver was left without a drive for the 2025 season after he was axed from Red Bull last year, a woeful season for Perez which saw him finish 285 points behind F1 team-mate Max Verstappen.

However, the struggles of subsequent Red Bull drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda has shone the six-time grand prix winner in a more favourable light, and Perez has discovered an avenue back onto the F1 grid.

Cadillac will join F1 as the 11th team in 2026, where Perez will feature alongside Valtteri Bottas in their first ever driver lineup.

Since the announcement, Perez has returned to the limelight and even the paddock of his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Perez tells all on Red Bull

Ahead of Friday practice at the Mexican GP, Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chadhok shared behind the scenes pictures of his interview with Perez at the Mexican GP.

“Great to catch up with Sergio Perez….He’s had enough time at the playground with his four kids and is ready to get back to work!” Chandhok wrote on social media.

“Really interesting to hear his views reflecting on Red Bull, Max and also on the title battle this year.

“Catch the full chat on Sunday ahead of the race on Sky Sports F1.”

In a teaser during Sky Sports’ Friday coverage, Perez also delved into his exit from Red Bull and his take on the team's current second driver dilemma.

