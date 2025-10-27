Christian Horner has been backed to have a tough time at Ferrari, if he and the famous Italian team find a way to link up next year.

Popular ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner was asked on the Red Flags Podcast about the prospect of his former rival joining the Scuderia when his gardening leave ends in April, and warned that Ferrari's lack of patience may act against him.

The historic team are on their fifth team principal since the legendary Jean Todt stepped back in 2007, with Stefano Domenicali the only one to last more than four years.

Maurizio Arrivabene and Mattia Binotto both left at the end of their fourth seasons having failed to take Ferrari back to the top of the standings, with Fred Vasseur now nearing the end of his third year with an equal lack of success.

Steiner: Ferrari don't give anyone enough time

Steiner admitted: “I don't have any insight but my good guess is Christian would struggle like anybody else at Ferrari. It's a difficult place...Ferrari as we all know always expects miracles, but they take a little bit longer and they don't give anybody enough time.

“I think in the moment they understood that. I think John Elkann understood that, therefore they extended Fred's contract, that Fred needs a little bit more time to fix it or at least until next year when the new rules come out. If the car is good I think everything will be fine.

"If the car is not good, I don't know what is happening then and I don't think they know what is happening then, but [at] the moment I don't think Christian will go to Ferrari, or Ferrari will not go after Christian.

“You never know what's happening in a year, but [at] the moment I think it's not happening.”

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP

Related