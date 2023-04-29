Williams withdraw Sargent from Sprint after Shootout crash

Sam Hall

Saturday 29 April 2023 13:56

Williams has withdrawn Logan Sargeant from Saturday's Sprint due to heavy damage sustained in a crash during the Shootout.

The American F1 rookie finished 11th in the opening phase of Saturday's three-part session but was unable to take any further part in the running after colliding heavily with the wall on the exit of Turn 15.

His Williams sustained major damage to the rear-right corner with the wheel and rear wing both hanging limply from the chassis.

As a result of the damage, an FIA document confirmed: "The Stewards have received a request from Williams Racing to withdraw Car 2 from the Sprint following the Sprint Shootout incident."

Ferrari drivers 'playing games'

Sargeant's crash came with him out of sync with other drivers on the track in the closing stages of SQ1.

This caused him to encounter traffic toward the end of the lap, including the two Ferrari drivers in the braking zone for Turn 15.

Venting his frustration at the situation, Sargeant said: "Another really good lap and when two cars want to play games at the hardest corner of the track, it makes my life extremely difficult.

"Obviously, it's my job not to put it into the wall so I'm extremely sorry to the team for that and the damage that I caused, but I feel that the people in front of me could have helped me out a little bit."

