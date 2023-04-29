Graham Shaw

Saturday 29 April 2023 07:57 - Updated: 08:29

The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend continues today (Saturday) with the Sprint Race taking centre stage for the entire day.

The fourth race of the 2023 season boasts the first Sprint under the new format - which means the weekend gets a whole lot spicier.

For the first time we get a Sprint Shootout on Saturday to set the grid for a Sprint Race later in the day. Exciting times and a chance for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and co to pick up extra Drivers' championship points.

Here are the key times and TV details for all the action in Baku.

Sprint Shootout (Qualifying) - Saturday April 29, 2023

We get under way early on Saturday afternoon local time in Baku with the first ever 'Sprint Shootout' - a qualifying session to set the grid for the Sprint Race.

The shootout is a shorter session than traditional F1 qualifying, with SQ1 lasting for 12 minutes, SQ2 lasting 10 minutes and SQ3 lasting eight minutes.

New tyres are mandatory for each phase, with mediums for SQ1 and SQ2, and softs for SQ3.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world.

Local time: 12.30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 9.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 10.30am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 4.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 3.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 1.30am Saturday

South Africa: 10.30am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6.30pm Saturday

Sprint Race - Saturday April 29, 2023

The Sprint Race takes place over a 100km distance - significantly shorter than the 305km distance of a regular grand prix.

There are no mandatory pit stops required, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without too much managing.

The top eight finishing positions score championship points - from eight down to one. There is no extra point for the fastest lap in an F1 Sprint Race.

Here are the key start times wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 5.30pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 2.30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 3.30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 9.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 8.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 6.30am Saturday

South Africa: 3:30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11.30pm Saturday

How to watch the F1 Sprint Race live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Baku, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

