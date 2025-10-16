close global

Newey in Monaco with Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 staff 'apologise' to Adrian Newey

Kerry Violet
Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has revealed the intense conditions that F1 design genius Adrian Newey is working under to prepare for 2026.

Next year, the sport will undergo a major regulations change as F1 aims to provide machinery that becomes more sustainable and allows for more exciting racing.

2026 will signify a new era for F1 as cars become lighter, nimbler and smaller in an effort to promote closer racing.

The competitive order is set to be reset next year as the grid races to see who will get to grips with the new concept first and come out on top for next season and beyond.

Newey 'in design trance' over 2026 car

British design legend Newey shocked the paddock by announcing his exit from Red Bull back in May 2024, but after much speculation about his future, he finally settled on Aston Martin, with his signing announced four months later.

Having officially become a team member a year on in May 2025, Newey then debuted his new team colours at this year's Monaco Grand Prix, confirming to media that he was firmly focused on the team's 2026 challenger.

At the time he revealed that his wife claims she watches him fall into a 'design trance' when working on a new car, a description that his new boss Cowell has now backed up.

"Yes, he's an exceptionally focused individual, extremely driven, single-minded, and he's doing detailed designs on his drawing board in his office," Cowell said during a recent interview.

Cowell then continued, adding how the rest of the Silverstone-based team are almost on edge around him in his amplified state of concentration.

"You go in to catch up with him, and you see that he's focused intently on a bit of detailed design. Like many of us, when you're focused intently on something, it does look like you're in a trance. His detail focus is very impressive to see. You're almost apologising for distracting him! You've got a moment; I'd just like to talk to you about something else..."

"It's enjoyable to see, and his ability to look at the overall architecture of a car, balancing all the competing systems, I'd say is the best in the industry."

