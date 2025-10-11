Lewis Hamilton ranks 2021 season after bitter Max Verstappen title defeat
Lewis Hamilton ranks 2021 season after bitter Max Verstappen title defeat
Lewis Hamilton has addressed the infamous 2021 F1 season where he lost the title in bitter circumstances to Max Verstappen.
Naturally 2021 is best remembered for the title showdown in Abu Dhabi, where after leading for most of the race, Hamilton lost the title on the last lap to Verstappen.
Alongside Abu Dhabi, there were several more defining moments of the season, from Verstappen and Hamilton’s collision at Silverstone to Hamilton’s stellar comeback in Brazil.
Hamilton started last in the sprint race on the Saturday at Interlagos, recovering to take a crucial victory on the Sunday to remain in championship contention.
Hamilton discusses 2021 F1 season
In an interview with L’Equipe, Hamilton was asked if the 2021 season was the best of his career, even though he did not win an eighth world title that year.
“(Long silence.) I don't really remember the whole season,” Hamilton responded.
When Hamilton's Brazil resurgence was mentioned, the champion then added: “Oh yes, the momentum at the end of the season was incredibly strong.
“We hadn't benefited from any upgrades to the car, but we managed to squeeze some performance out of it. I think so, it was one of my strongest years.”
Following Hamilton and Verstappen’s title showdown in 2021, there was hope this intense rivalry would carry on and provide more thrills in the coming seasons.
However, four years later from the infamous battle, Hamilton has been nowhere near a title fight, let alone Verstappen, who since added three additional world titles and 47 more victories to his name.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chiefs meet as Christian Horner return discussed
READ MORE: Ferrari see over $15billion WIPEOUT after worst day in history
READ MORE: Zak Brown's 'master plan' in tatters after McLaren driver disagreement
READ MORE: Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lance Stroll emotional as star announces new venture for 2026
- 20 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton ranks 2021 season after bitter Max Verstappen title defeat
- 1 hour ago
Lance Stroll emotional as he addresses F1 criticism
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- Today 11:57
Williams F1 boss issues statement over 'illegal' car after FIA disqualification
- Today 10:57
Red Bull F1 chief confirms talks with McLaren star after team release
- Today 09:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october