Lewis Hamilton has addressed the infamous 2021 F1 season where he lost the title in bitter circumstances to Max Verstappen.

Naturally 2021 is best remembered for the title showdown in Abu Dhabi, where after leading for most of the race, Hamilton lost the title on the last lap to Verstappen.

Alongside Abu Dhabi, there were several more defining moments of the season, from Verstappen and Hamilton’s collision at Silverstone to Hamilton’s stellar comeback in Brazil.

Hamilton started last in the sprint race on the Saturday at Interlagos, recovering to take a crucial victory on the Sunday to remain in championship contention.

Hamilton discusses 2021 F1 season

In an interview with L’Equipe, Hamilton was asked if the 2021 season was the best of his career, even though he did not win an eighth world title that year.

“(Long silence.) I don't really remember the whole season,” Hamilton responded.

When Hamilton's Brazil resurgence was mentioned, the champion then added: “Oh yes, the momentum at the end of the season was incredibly strong.

“We hadn't benefited from any upgrades to the car, but we managed to squeeze some performance out of it. I think so, it was one of my strongest years.”

Following Hamilton and Verstappen’s title showdown in 2021, there was hope this intense rivalry would carry on and provide more thrills in the coming seasons.

However, four years later from the infamous battle, Hamilton has been nowhere near a title fight, let alone Verstappen, who since added three additional world titles and 47 more victories to his name.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chiefs meet as Christian Horner return discussed

READ MORE: Ferrari see over $15billion WIPEOUT after worst day in history

READ MORE: Zak Brown's 'master plan' in tatters after McLaren driver disagreement

READ MORE: Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026

Related