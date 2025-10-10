close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Mark Blundell in 2010 at Brands Hatch

Former F1 star and TV pundit BANNED from driving

Former F1 star and TV pundit BANNED from driving

Sheona Mountford
Mark Blundell in 2010 at Brands Hatch

Former F1 driver and TV pundit Mark Blundell has been given a six-month driving ban for exceeding the speed limit down a Northamptonshire A-road.

Blundell competed in F1 from 1991 until 1995, making 61 starts with the likes of Brabham, Tyrrell and McLaren and picking up three podiums across his career.

The Brit also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992, alongside fellow Brit Derek Warwick and French driver Yannick Dalmas, competing in the Peugeot 905 Evo 1B.

Following his racing career, Blundell turned his attention to television where he joined ITV as a pundit for the 2002 F1 season, a role which he served until 2008 when the BBC acquired F1 coverage rights.

Blundell banned from driving

According to the Northampton Chronicle, Blundell has been given a six-month driving ban after travelling 96 miles per hour down a Northamptonshire A-road, which exceeded the speed limit by 26 miles per hour.

The speeding offence was committed on November 30, 2024 on the A14 Cold Ashby near Junction 1 Overbridge in Northamptonshire, with Blundell reported to have been driving a Land Rover.

Blundell was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8, but his barrister entered a guilty plea on his behalf. The 59-year-old admitted to travelling at a speed exceeding the legal limit at 70 miles per hour.

Alongside the six-month ban, Blundell has received five points on his driving licence and has been ordered to pay a total of £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Horner return issue raised

READ MORE: Zak Brown's 'master plan' in tatters after McLaren driver disagreement

READ MORE: Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026

READ MORE: Piastri hints at ignoring McLaren after Lewis Hamilton advice

Related

F1 Mark Blundell

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton's tattoos - what does he have and what does each one mean?
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's tattoos - what does he have and what does each one mean?

  • 16 minutes ago
Former F1 star and TV pundit BANNED from driving
Latest F1 News

Former F1 star and TV pundit BANNED from driving

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton blasted for 'cheating' by former FIA steward
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton blasted for 'cheating' by former FIA steward

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin announce new era after snatching key Ferrari F1 chief
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin announce new era after snatching key Ferrari F1 chief

  • 3 hours ago
Piastri's Norris revenge discussed after Singapore GP controversy
Latest F1 News

Piastri's Norris revenge discussed after Singapore GP controversy

  • Today 10:57
Lewis Hamilton gives classy response on rival F1 champion he is most proud of
F1 Legends

Lewis Hamilton gives classy response on rival F1 champion he is most proud of

  • Today 09:42
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
250.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

  • 1 october
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
200.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
150.000+ views

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

  • 2 october
 Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
150.000+ views

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • 29 september
 Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
100.000+ views

Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end

  • 27 september
 George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
100.000+ views

George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP

  • 5 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x