Former F1 star and TV pundit BANNED from driving

Former F1 driver and TV pundit Mark Blundell has been given a six-month driving ban for exceeding the speed limit down a Northamptonshire A-road.
Blundell competed in F1 from 1991 until 1995, making 61 starts with the likes of Brabham, Tyrrell and McLaren and picking up three podiums across his career.
The Brit also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992, alongside fellow Brit Derek Warwick and French driver Yannick Dalmas, competing in the Peugeot 905 Evo 1B.
Following his racing career, Blundell turned his attention to television where he joined ITV as a pundit for the 2002 F1 season, a role which he served until 2008 when the BBC acquired F1 coverage rights.
Blundell banned from driving
According to the Northampton Chronicle, Blundell has been given a six-month driving ban after travelling 96 miles per hour down a Northamptonshire A-road, which exceeded the speed limit by 26 miles per hour.
The speeding offence was committed on November 30, 2024 on the A14 Cold Ashby near Junction 1 Overbridge in Northamptonshire, with Blundell reported to have been driving a Land Rover.
Blundell was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8, but his barrister entered a guilty plea on his behalf. The 59-year-old admitted to travelling at a speed exceeding the legal limit at 70 miles per hour.
Alongside the six-month ban, Blundell has received five points on his driving licence and has been ordered to pay a total of £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.
