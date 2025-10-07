Lewis Hamilton handed deadline as Ferrari urged to find F1 'solution'
Lewis Hamilton has been handed a deadline for his suggested F1 exit as Ferrari’s performance crisis deepens.
The Scuderia's 2025 season feels a little like Groundhog Day. Every race weekend they turn up, demonstrate promising pace in practice sessions, flounder in qualifying and fall even further back in the race.
For Hamilton, the never-ending cycle has been even worse, disappointment a constant companion as he tries to understand a car and team he has very little experience with.
When it is not the performance of the SF-25 aggravating Hamilton’s weekend, it is often his communication with race engineer Riccardo Adami or poor strategy that prevents him from maximising qualifying.
From Hamilton himself there have been small but costly mistakes, such as his track limit violations in Singapore or yellow flag infringement in Zandvoort, that trigger costly penalties and results that have snubbed out any remaining fizzle of excitement regarding his Ferrari career.
Despite the seven-time champion showing signs of promise last weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, he only walked away with four points, with Red Bull now just eight points behind the Scuderia, who are third in the constructors' standings.
Will Lewis Hamilton leave F1?
Ferrari’s dip in performance in 2025 has led to speculation that Hamilton could retire if the team do not improve next season, with both parties seemingly discontent over the partnership.
Speaking to Escapist Magazine, six-time F1 grand prix winner and 1992 drivers’ championship runner-up Riccardo Patrese agreed with this thinking, suggesting that Hamilton only has two years left to try and win his eighth title.
“Lewis can do anything he likes but I think that he wants to finish his career possibly with good results and his eighth title," he said.
“Next year, a new era of cars and regulations and maybe he will give it one more year after that then maybe he will say, ‘Bye bye.’ If I was in his situation, I would try until the last minute to get the best results.
“I hope that with his experience, he can give good advice about how to organise the team better internally.
“I hope really this because I'm Italian and I have a son who is racing with Ferrari, so I'm connected with Ferrari. I've never been a Ferrari driver, but I am a little bit of a fan of Ferrari so I really hope they find a solution.”
