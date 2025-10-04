Martin Brundle was absent from Sky Sports F1's broadcast in Baku, so will he return for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix?

The legendary pundit and commentator opted to miss the Azerbaijan GP last time out, where both Brundle and David Croft enjoyed a weekend of well-earned rest.

Due to the demands of the 24-race calendar, Sky rotates their lineup of pundits and commentators, with Harry Benjamin and Karun Chandhok taking over in the commentary booth in Baku.

However, Brundle will return for the Singapore GP, resuming his duties in front of the camera from FP1 onwards.

Brundle back in Singapore after Spa retirement

In between the races in Baku and Singapore, Brundle, who was a racer in F1 from 1984 to 1996, claiming nine podiums, returned to a race car for a competitive event.

Brundle competed in a historic race meet in the Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps race in the Ardennes, the track best known to F1 fans as the home of the Belgian GP.

The 66-year-old drove competitively for the first time in three years, sharing a Ford GT40 with his son Alex Brundle.

However, the duo were forced to retire from the event after the car's engine lost oil pressure with two hours remaining.

"We have one hour to go in Spa six hours, unfortunately, we don’t, because the oil pressure of the car started fluctuating really badly," Alex Brundle said.

"Obviously oil lubricates everything, you can’t run the engine without any oil pressure. I was in the car when it happened, I know the engine really well and the car really well and it didn’t sound happy so I decided to stop, always a tricky decision to make.

"We made the decision to retire, unfortunately, which means we’re out of the Spa Six Hours in 2025. We had good fun."

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP

READ MORE: Four race absences confirmed for Max Verstappen in 2026

Related