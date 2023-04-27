Hamilton gives verdict on SURPRISE Mercedes decision

Sam Hall

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:27

Lewis Hamilton has hailed the return of James Allison to Mercedes as a move that only makes the team stronger.

Allison stepped aside from his position as technical director in 2021 and took up the newly created role of chief technical officer.

This saw Allison focusing on longer-term strategic planning instead, with Mike Elliot taking his old job.

But during the unofficial spring break between Australia and Azerbaijan, Mercedes confirmed that - in effect - the pair have now switched roles, with the job titles reversed.

Welcome back!

Asked how he viewed Allison's 'return', Hamilton said: "James has always been a part of the team. Obviously, he was focused on another area before.

"I think that having him step back in a little bit to support and work alongside Mike, it's only going to strengthen the team moving forwards.

"He's got an amazing amount of experience, so it's going to be great for the team, particularly with all of the things that we want to achieve, not only on track but also off the track."

The announcement of Allison's switch to once again assume the technical director role followed a difficult start to the season for the Silver Arrows, which has seen them drop behind Red Bull, Aston Martin and Ferrari in terms of pace.

