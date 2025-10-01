F1 game set for uncertain future after EA announcement

The future of the beloved F1 games franchise has become uncertain, following a sale of the series' publisher, Electronic Arts (EA).

It has been announced that EA have agreed to sell themselves to a group of private investors in a deal that is said to be worth $55 billion.

If the deal goes ahead, it will mark the largest leveraged buyout in history, and is being completed by the Saudi Arabian government-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake, and American investment firm Affinity Partners, which is managed by Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

EA are behind of some of the most popular gaming franchises of all time, including the Battlefield games, Madden NFL, EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA) and, of course, the F1 title games.

The F1 games were bought by EA when they completed a takeover of Codemasters in 2021, and they had previously been making the games between 2000-2003.

The most recent title in the franchise, F1 2025, was released in May of this year, and saw players be able to race in a Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton for the first time.

However, there is some concern that EA's agreed deal with PIF and the other investors could lead to an uncertain future for the F1 games, and that the 2026 edition may not be released as usual.

There has been no official update on the status of F1 2026, but changes are likely to be afoot at the gaming company, as PIF look to push ahead with efforts to become a global hub for games and sports, as the sports gaming industry recovers from a prolonged downturn.

F1 2026 set for interesting changes

F1 2025 was an exciting title for gamers, with so many driver changes on the F1 grid that were reflected in the edition.

As well as Hamilton's blockbuster transfer to Ferrari, Carlos Sainz moved to Williams, and Red Bull gained a new driver in Liam Lawson, who later swapped places again with Yuki Tsunoda.

In fact, exactly half of the driver seats at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix had seen changes compared to the 2024 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite the unknown future of the 2026 game, it is set for some interesting changes, with fans being able to race in the new generation of cars for the first time, as wholesale regulation changes enter F1 from next season onwards.

On top of this, fans will be able to race in an Audi car for the first time as Sauber complete their transition, and Cadillac will also be involved as the American outfit become the 11th team on the grid in 2026.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

Related