Figures within Ferrari management reportedly regret the signing of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton after a miserable 2025 season.

With seven rounds remaining of the year, Hamilton is yet to score his first podium with Ferrari, in contrast to team-mate Charles Leclerc who has achieved five in 2025.

Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton replaced at Ferrari, even secured his first podium with Williams in Baku, before the champion at his new team.

Instead, Hamilton finished the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in eighth, with alarm bells ringing at Ferrari over the champion’s performance.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, axed F1 boss Guenther Steiner was asked during a Baku debrief if he thought Ferrari may regret replacing Sainz with Hamilton.

Do Ferrari regret signing Hamilton?

During his career at Ferrari, Sainz claimed four race victories and 26 podium finishes, but lacked the championship winning pedigree that Hamilton possesses.

“I think some people in the team do [regret replacing Sainz]," Steiner said.

"I think obviously management cannot feel regret because you would be admitting that you did something wrong, and you cannot do that, because I’m sure that some of the guys there are feeling regret, because Ferrari finished eighth and ninth in Baku.

"Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, finished third, so it’s like, I guess the guy feeling best about it is Carlos Sainz.”

“I mean, Carlos was doing a good job. They wouldn’t have all the interference from outside of Lewis not performing, so the team could focus on going racing, making things better, instead of always trying to find out why Lewis doesn’t like the car.

“They had a known quantity with Carlos; he could deliver, and Lewis obviously, I mean, I respect Lewis, but in the moment, for the unrest he brings into the team and around the team, is it a worthwhile investment? Maybe not.

“Also, the investment money-wise, I’m pretty sure it’s a lot higher with Lewis than with Carlos.”

