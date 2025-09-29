close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Enzo Osella looks on pensively with his fingers against his neck during his time as Osella boss

Former F1 team boss dies

Former F1 team boss dies

Chris Deeley
Enzo Osella looks on pensively with his fingers against his neck during his time as Osella boss

Former F1 team owner Enzo Osella has passed away at the age of 86.

The popular Italian founded his team – named Osella – in time for the 1980 season, and saw it run until the end of 1990, when he left the series to focus more on sports car racing.

While Osella's time in F1 only garnered five points over those 11 years, long before the points-scoring places were expanded beyond the first six drivers, the Turin-based organisation was a huge name in hill climb racing for years after they closed up operations in F1.

Drivers who raced for Osella included Piercarlo Ghinzani, Jean-Pierre Jarier, Eddie Cheever Jr., and Nicola Larini – with the latter recalling the time that a chance for the team's first and only F1 podium finish was snatched away from him.

Enzo Osella's team raced on a tight budget

“I was incredibly third at the halfway point of the race behind Senna,” he said. “The FA1M89 was performing well even in the wet, because it was raining heavily, but at a certain point the car suddenly stopped.

What had happened? The bodywork was held in place by a dozen screws, and since I had chosen to race in the T-car [spare car] in the warm-up, the car's preparation had been...hasty.

"The mechanics had tightened only every other screw and hadn't sealed the gaps with silicone, as they had done with the other car, so the electronic control unit in the underbody got wet and failed. With the podium, which ultimately went to Andrea De Cesaris, the team's history would change because Osella would have benefited from the FOCA bonuses.”

Described in one obituary as a 'great man who failed to achieve fortune, relying solely on his enormous passion for racing', Osella will be missed in the motorsport community.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP

READ MORE: Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to beloved dog Roscoe after death announced

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton PRAISED for ignoring Ferrari order

Related

F1

Latest News

Former F1 team boss dies
Formula 1

Former F1 team boss dies

  • 32 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Marina Bay
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Marina Bay

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to beloved dog Roscoe after death announced
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to beloved dog Roscoe after death announced

  • Today 13:40
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
Latest F1 News

Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale

  • Today 13:01
F1 star brought to tears by emotional team return
Latest F1 News

F1 star brought to tears by emotional team return

  • Today 11:55
More news

Most read

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
200.000+ views

FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory

  • 22 september
 Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
75.000+ views

Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end

  • 27 september
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september
 Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
50.000+ views

Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay

  • 17 september
 FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
40.000+ views

FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 21 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x