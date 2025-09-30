Formula 1 star plotting F1 comeback but only on key condition

An F1 star has detailed the conditions of a comeback to the sport after a surprise test.

Following a five year hiatus away from F1 machinery, former Haas star Romain Grosjean returned for a Testing of Previous Car event in Mugello last week.

The last time Grosjean competed in a F1 car was at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where a crash saw his car engulfed in flames and he burnt his hands.

Since then, the ex-Haas star competed in IndyCar from 2021 until 2024, where he secured six podiums and three pole positions.

In an emotional return to F1 machinery, Grosjean completed the test in a wet and rainy Italian autumn, and his rivals congratulated him following the test, making the Frenchman cry.

Will Grosjean return to F1?

Speaking to L’Equipe after the test Grosjean was asked if he will ever come back to the sport, where the 39-year-old was honest about his chances.

“How can I put it? Experiencing this day showed me that I hadn't lost it and that I still had what it takes,” Grojean said.

“Yes, I could see myself coming back. But for that to happen, there would have to be specific conditions, a team that wants me.

“You never know what life has in store, but for now, the plan was not to be remembered for Bahrain, to get out of the car a little more elegantly than last time.

“On my last lap, when I braked for the first time, I felt that the tyres were worn out, so I eased off the accelerator and enjoyed the moment, the sound of the engine and the day. And it was great!"

