Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed by ex-F1 boss

Christian Horner's return to the paddock has been discussed by ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner, amid speculation that the Brit could be interested in a position with Steiner's old team Haas.

Following this year's British GP, Horner was sacked from his role as Red Bull team principal after 20 years and immediately replaced by Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Despite the initial axing, the 51-year-old only officially exited the Milton Keynes-based team in late September, after agreeing a multi-million pound payout.

His eye-watering Red Bull settlement could reportedly have been higher had he not shown interest in a gardening leave agreement that is believed to grant him access to the paddock once again in the first half of the 2026 season.

So, as rumours swirl of his potential interest in making a comeback with Aston Martin or Haas, Steiner has weighed up Horner's likelihood of a return, explaining why he doesn't think Aston Martin would be a suitable fit.

Steiner: Aston Martin 'don't need' Horner

In discussion with Lottoland, Steiner reflected on Horner's Red Bull settlement, joking: "I sent my bank details and asked him to send me some of the money he got!"

The Drive to Survive star then went on to legitimately assess Horner's options and Red Bull's progress since his exit, adding: "Seriously, I think jumping to the conclusion that the two last wins were because Christian left, I mean, I respect Laurent, and Laurent is a friend, he’s doing a good job.

"I don’t think Aston Martin need Christian right now. I think there was a lot of unhappiness internally, and something had to change. The change was Christian leaving, and they are just trying to go back to their glory days now.

"In the last year the problem between Adrian and Christian was one of the reasons why Adrian left Red Bull. So, bringing Christian back, I don’t think that would work at the moment.

"With Red Bull, we could see it during the last one-and-a-half years where every race weekend there was drama, and that has gone away.

"I think Aston Martin with the people they have in place are very well set to show what they can do under the new regulations."

