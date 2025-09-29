Ferrari's 'complex' F1 affair shows troubling future for Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari's 'complex' F1 affair shows troubling future for Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari's F1 future has been described as 'very complicated' as they sit in limbo between title contenders and a team in need of a rebuild.
Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the Scuderia this year was intended to get the team over the hump and help them secure a first constructors' title since 2008, and a first drivers' title since Kimi Raikkonen's in 2007.
The iconic team finished last year as the best performers in the second half of the season, finishing just 11 points behind McLaren in the teams' championship, forecasting a strong 2025 just in time for Hamilton's arrival. Unfortunately, things have worked out...differently.
In fact, Hamilton has yet to stand on a grand prix podium for his new team after 17 races, with McLaren overwhelmingly likely to clinch the constructors' title with six races to spare next weekend.
Hamilton's Ferrari spell a disaster so far
F1 commentator Carlo Vanzini has now warned that there is little light at the end of the tunnel for the famous Italian team, and suggested that they might be approaching the time of year when they throw their whole focus into next year's car.
Writing for Sky Italia, he said: "I see a very complicated and complex situation at Ferrari. Should we only think about 2026? Perhaps the race pace simulation in Bahrain suggested that we should think about next year, based on the difference in race pace with McLaren.
"They have changed a lot in this car, but it hasn't worked. If I were a fan, I would be worried because I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel, even though new regulations can open up a new cycle. But I don't see Ferrari in that position today."
That lack of a bright future for Ferrari is bad news for Hamilton specifically, with the clock ticking on his F1 future since his 40th birthday in January.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues future update as British star forced to retire
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton PRAISED for ignoring Ferrari order
READ MORE: Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell make huge marriage decision after Red Bull payout
NLS RESULTS: Max Verstappen SCHOOLS rivals with dominant Nurburgring victory
Related
Latest News
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 26 minutes ago
F1 star brought to tears by emotional team return
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari's 'complex' F1 affair shows troubling future for Lewis Hamilton
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed by ex-F1 boss
- 3 hours ago
Racing star ruled OUT of Singapore Grand Prix after fracturing foot
- Today 09:12
Most read
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september
FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 21 september