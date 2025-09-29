close global

Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort looking glum

Ferrari's 'complex' F1 affair shows troubling future for Lewis Hamilton

Chris Deeley
Ferrari's F1 future has been described as 'very complicated' as they sit in limbo between title contenders and a team in need of a rebuild.

Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the Scuderia this year was intended to get the team over the hump and help them secure a first constructors' title since 2008, and a first drivers' title since Kimi Raikkonen's in 2007.

The iconic team finished last year as the best performers in the second half of the season, finishing just 11 points behind McLaren in the teams' championship, forecasting a strong 2025 just in time for Hamilton's arrival. Unfortunately, things have worked out...differently.

In fact, Hamilton has yet to stand on a grand prix podium for his new team after 17 races, with McLaren overwhelmingly likely to clinch the constructors' title with six races to spare next weekend.

Hamilton's Ferrari spell a disaster so far

F1 commentator Carlo Vanzini has now warned that there is little light at the end of the tunnel for the famous Italian team, and suggested that they might be approaching the time of year when they throw their whole focus into next year's car.

Writing for Sky Italia, he said: "I see a very complicated and complex situation at Ferrari. Should we only think about 2026? Perhaps the race pace simulation in Bahrain suggested that we should think about next year, based on the difference in race pace with McLaren.

"They have changed a lot in this car, but it hasn't worked. If I were a fan, I would be worried because I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel, even though new regulations can open up a new cycle. But I don't see Ferrari in that position today."

That lack of a bright future for Ferrari is bad news for Hamilton specifically, with the clock ticking on his F1 future since his 40th birthday in January.

