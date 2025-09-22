F1 stars left in hysterics after Azerbaijan national anthem and here's why

Almost every F1 driver on the grid had to hide their hysterics during the Azerbaijan national anthem last weekend with a series of clips going viral since the Baku race.

F1 fans and the grid were treated to a powerful and passionate national anthem ahead of the race, performed by Azerbaijan singers Alim Qasimov and his daughter Farghana Qasimova.

As all 20 drivers assembled to listen to the rousing anthem, their grid kids also joined them, with a clip of Lando Norris’ grid kid now going viral on social media.

The youngster gave the professional performers a run for their money, belting the anthem out until he was practically red faced, with a passion and commitment that can only be applauded.

However, the mini virtuoso left the nearby Norris and Russell in stitches, with the two Brit’s shaking with laughter as they tried to hide the smile on their faces.

Both drivers then bowed their heads and looked at the ground to try and conceal their laughter, as the grid kid’s passion only increased throughout the anthem.

F1 grid kid true star of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The youngster also prompted a smile on Lewis Hamilton’s face, who pulled out his phone during the national anthem to capture the moment with the patriotic youth.

With a wry smile to team-mate Charles Leclerc – who also struggled to stifle his laughter – the Ferrari duo both looked down at the phone as Hamilton started to film.

One fan on social media was eager to see the unreleased footage, sharing the clip of Hamilton and writing: “Lewis give me the footage please.”

The clip of Hamilton then panned across to Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz, who were also grinning from ear-to-ear at the dramatic start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

